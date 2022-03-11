Anna Maria Elementary to serve as overflow parking during breaks, some holidays

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The government in Manatee County said Anna Maria Elementary will serve as overflow parking on select holidays and school breaks.

Officials said the change is part of an agreement with the school district.

Parking issues have plagued the area for years as residents and visitors flock to the beautiful beaches.

Leaders in Manatee County and Holmes Beach recently met to discuss the ongoing problems. Leaders discussed other solutions such as parking at the library and talks of building a parking garage, but they ran out of time before any decisions were reached.

They agreed to meet again at a later date to continue the conversation.

County officials said on Twitter that the school would operate as overflow parking on the following days.