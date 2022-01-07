7-year-old last seen in Palmetto December 10; Florida Missing Child Alert issued

PALMETTO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Friday for a 7-year-old girl last seen nearly a month ago in Manatee County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ashley Ordaz, a white-Hispanic female was last seen on December 10 in the area of the 200 block of 15th Street West in Palmetto.

Ordaz is 4 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 52 pounds. FDLE said she may have a small cut on her forehead.

Ordaz may be with Jesus Flores-Gonzalez, a 30-year-old white-Hispanic man. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 200 pounds.

They may be traveling in a white Ford Expedition. It's unknown if Ordaz and Flores-Gonzalez are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or 911.