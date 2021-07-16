4 killed in crash on shoulder of I-75 in Sarasota while changing flat tire

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash that killed four people on Thursday night on I-75 southbound.

According to FHP, it happened just before 10 p.m.

A press release says a pick-up truck with a trailer was stopped on the inside paved shoulder of the interstate to fix a flat tire on the trailer. Seven men who were inside of the truck were standing along the interstate to help with the tire change. According to FHP, a sedan veered onto the paved shoulder and hit four of the men.

The four men were pronounced dead at the scene, the other three were not hit or injured. The ages and names of the deceased men are not known at this time.

Troopers say the sedan was driven by a 34-year-old woman with a 32-year-old male passenger, both of Lakeland. They were not injured and their names have not been released.

The interstate was closed overnight between Fruitville Road and Bee Ridge Road while authorities investigated.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the FHP at 239-938-1800