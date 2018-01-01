4 injured after boat overturns in Sarasota

Four people were injured on Monday afternoon in Sarasota after a boat overturned, police say.

A call came in at 11:46 a.m. about a capsized boat. It happened in the Intercoastal waters between Marina Jacks and Bird Key, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

All four individuals were transported to the hospital. Two of the four were declared trauma alerts.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is leading the investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.