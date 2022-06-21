3 arrested in Palmetto after leading officers on a chase in stolen car: Police

PALMETTO, Fla. — Palmetto Police said three men were arrested early Tuesday morning after leading officers on a chase in a stolen car.

Police said that around 6:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a Walmart to check for a Subaru reported stolen in Hernando County after the vehicle's theft-deterrent system pinged to the area.

When they arrived, police found the stolen Subaru and a Lamborghini, which officers later learned was stolen out of Hillsborough County.

When officers approached the vehicles, police said they took off eastbound on U.S. 301.

The Lamborghini crashed at U.S. 301 and Ellenton Gillette Road. Police said the person in that vehicle got out and got into the stolen Subaru which continued east to I-75.

The Subaru went south on the interstate and exited onto S.R. 70 but the driver failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a retention pond.

After the crash, the three suspects ran away to a nearby shopping center. Two of the men were arrested by Palmetto Police inside a Lowe's and the other was found by Manatee County deputies in a nearby wooded area.

Police said one of the suspects hurt his ankle but there were no other injuries reported.