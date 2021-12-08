Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

2 North Port High students hit by vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
North Port Police
North Port PD SUV.png
Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 10:28:40-05

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating after two North Port High School students were hit by a car early Wednesday morning, police said.

The students, girls aged 14 and 15, were hit by a single vehicle near the intersection of Chamberlain Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue. It happened around 6:40 a.m.

Police said both students were taken to Sarasota Memorial for treatment, one girl as a trauma alert and the other with "relatively minor injuries." More detailed information on the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time.

Police said the driver is not at fault and that the students crossed the street in an unmarked intersection which gave the driver "little to no time" to react.

The department said on Twitter it's a precautionary measure for the Traffic Homicide Unit to investigate the case.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season