2 North Port High students hit by vehicle

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating after two North Port High School students were hit by a car early Wednesday morning, police said.

The students, girls aged 14 and 15, were hit by a single vehicle near the intersection of Chamberlain Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue. It happened around 6:40 a.m.

Police said both students were taken to Sarasota Memorial for treatment, one girl as a trauma alert and the other with "relatively minor injuries." More detailed information on the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time.

Police said the driver is not at fault and that the students crossed the street in an unmarked intersection which gave the driver "little to no time" to react.

The department said on Twitter it's a precautionary measure for the Traffic Homicide Unit to investigate the case.

No other information has been released at this time.