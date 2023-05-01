2 Europeans rescued near Anna Maria Island after being pulled away by strong current

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — Two Europeans were rescued near Anna Maria Island after being pulled away by a strong current while swimming.

Marine deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) saw the swimmers, a man and his young son, in distress off Bean Point. They had been pulled around 100 yards from the shore by the current.

After spotting them, the deputies helped them onto their boat and returned them safely to the beach. MCSO said the father and son were vacationing from Europe, spoke little English and appeared to be unaware of rip currents.

If you're caught in a rip current, MCSO shared the following tips.

Anyone caught in a rip current should remain calm and try to swim parallel to the shore to move out of the current and then alert someone help is needed. Fighting the current makes the condition worse. If you understand how rip currents form and the proper escape technique, your chance of survival if caught in one is greatly increased.

