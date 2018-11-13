Two killed in head-on collision in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating a double traffic fatality caused by a head-on collision.

According to North Port Police, the crash took place around 7:30 p.m. Monday on River Road near E. River Road in North Port.

The roadway was shut down on River Road south of U.S. 41 until Tuesday morning as police investigated.

Police said Kimberly Sobczak, 57 of Englewood, and Thomas Thole, 56 of Rotunda West, died due to the head-on collision.

The cause and who was at fault is still under investigation.