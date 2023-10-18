Watch Now
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Sarasota veterinarian clinic, SCSO says

Posted at 7:46 PM, Oct 18, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a veterinarian office in Sarasota Wednesday evening.

According to SCSO, the shooting happened at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care on Clark Road.

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The shooter was dead at the scene.

SCSO said there were no other injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.

