2 arrested for allegations of child abuse at Florida daycare: NPPD

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two women were arrested for allegations of child abuse at a North Port daycare.

The North Port Police Department (NPPD) said a parent reported their concerns to them earlier this month when they noticed their child, 3, had visible marks and bruises after they started attending the Building Blocks Children's Center on Toledo Blade Boulevard.

Detectives then launched an investigation working alongside the Florida Department of Children and Families as well as the Florida Department of Health.

Officials said the investigation revealed that Evelyn Jennings, 51, allegedly abused the victim by "intentionally inflicting physical injury" and "committing an intentional act by grabbing the victim by his arms and legs, which resulted in physical injury."

Police said more accusations surfaced during the investigation, including previous allegations made against Jennings, who has been fired from multiple daycares.

Despite witnesses and the incident being reported to leadership, officials said Jennings was not reprimanded, and nothing was documented or reported to DCF.

Cindy Desrosiers, 60, the appointed director of the facility, was made aware of the allegations by both staff and parents but failed to report the incidents and prevented another teacher from doing so, police claimed.

Jennings was charged with a felony count of abuse without great harm and Desrosiers was charged with three felony counts of failure to report suspected child abuse as a mandatory reporter.