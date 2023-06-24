19-year-old turns himself in on second-degree murder and robbery charges

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Kobe Brooks, 19, turned himself into the Bradenton Police Department (BPD) on Friday evening in connection with a deadly triple shooting five months ago.

Brooks had an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder and robbery.

BPD said the charges were related to an armed robbery where at least seven suspects entered a home on 10th Avenue West on January 23, 2023.

According to the authorities, the robbery turned violent when the suspects fired over 60 rounds inside the house, injuring three people. One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, died eight days later.

Police said so far, the following individuals have been charged with the crime:



Tyreak Allen, 20

Mekhi Booker, 18

Dorian Brooks, 24

Kevion Brooks, 22

Kobe Brooks, 19

Shamar Mobley, 20

Jerome Williams, 20

The department is still investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information to call 941-932-9300.