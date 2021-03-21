15-year-old charged in shooting at Sarasota County Fairgrounds

SARASOTA, Fla. — An 18-year-old is recovering from a shooting that took place at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds Saturday night.

Sarasota police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds at 3000 Ringling Boulevard.

Preliminary information tells deputies one person pulled out a gun and shot an 18-year-old.

The 18-year-old was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after the shooting. Sunday morning deputies said the 18-year-old is now recovering from surgery.

Police said early Monday morning that a 15-year-old is in custody for the shooting. They say the suspect knew the victim and this was not random.

The suspect is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, culpable negligence, and brandishing a firearm in public

There is no evidence the shooting was an active shooter situation and there is no direct threat to the public, police said.

