NewsSarasota, Manatee County

18-year-old killed, 16-year-old seriously injured in Sarasota crash

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:57 AM, Apr 11, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old girl dead and a 16-year-old girl seriously injured early Tuesday morning.

FHP said the 18-year-old was driving an SUV south on Beneva Road, south of While Sulphur Place, when she lost control. It happened just before 1:30 a.m.

The SUV traveled over a median curb and hit a tree, according to FHP.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old passenger was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to FHP, the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the passenger was not.

The crash remains under investigation.

