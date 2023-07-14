18-year-old dies after car crashes into Manatee River

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after the car he was riding in entered the Manatee River during a crash early Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a sedan was traveling south in Manatee County, approaching a parking lot at 1605 Fort Hamer Road around 3:04 a.m.

According to FHP, the driver, another 18-year-old man, failed to negotiate the left curve of the road, which led the sedan to enter the parking lot.

The sedan continued to travel south before it entered the river. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and swam to shore.

FHP said the passenger, however, remained in the sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to FHP, both men, from Bradenton, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

FHP added that this is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated when more information is released.