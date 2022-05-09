Police: 14 neglected dogs rescued from Bradenton home

BRANDENTON, Fla. — Multiple animals were taken out of a Bradenton home after officers discovered "deplorable living" conditions.

The Brandenton Police Department (BPD) responded to a domestic call at a home in the 1800 block of 13th Street West May 7. Upon arrival, officers saw 14 dogs living in crates stacked on top of one another.

BPD said the dogs appeared to be sitting in their own excrement and lacked access to water. A pair of cockatiels were also located in the home.

Crime investigators were called to the scene and found lack of air conditioning, extreme clutter, piles of garbage, and visible insects.

Manatee Animals Services provided immediate aid to the animals and safely remove them. The resident agreed to surrender the animals.

It is expected the animals will be available for adoption in the future pending health.

