BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of 17th Street Ct. E. around 7 p.m.

The victim was found dead outside of a home, police said.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police don't believe the shooting is random.

No other information has been released at this time.