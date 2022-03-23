1 killed, 1 seriously injured after garbage truck crashes in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man was killed and another was seriously injured after a garbage truck crashed in Manatee County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling west on State Road 64 in the left turn lane, approaching Lena Road, when it rolled on its side while trying to make a left turn. It happened around 12:40 p.m.

Troopers said the truck continued forward and hit a concrete curb, traffic control box and utility police. The truck came to a final rest on its ride side at the intersection.

According to troopers, the 24-year-old driver, from Bradenton, was seriously injured and the 47-year-old passenger, from Sarasota, was killed. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, according to FHP.

No other information has been released at this time.