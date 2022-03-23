Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

1 killed, 1 seriously injured after garbage truck crashes in Manatee Co.

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 9:16 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 09:16:55-04

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man was killed and another was seriously injured after a garbage truck crashed in Manatee County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling west on State Road 64 in the left turn lane, approaching Lena Road, when it rolled on its side while trying to make a left turn. It happened around 12:40 p.m.

Troopers said the truck continued forward and hit a concrete curb, traffic control box and utility police. The truck came to a final rest on its ride side at the intersection.

According to troopers, the 24-year-old driver, from Bradenton, was seriously injured and the 47-year-old passenger, from Sarasota, was killed. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, according to FHP.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!