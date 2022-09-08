1 dead after lit cigarette causes explosion, fire in Bradenton apartment complex: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — One fatality has been reported after a fire broke out in a Bradenton condo, according to the Bradenton Police Department (BPD).

The BPD confirmed that an oxygen tank exploded when a cigarette was lit in the same room. The fire was contained to the single unit.

The Bradenton Fire Department (BFD) arrived on the scene at 12:56 p.m. and discovered an unresponsive burn victim in the fourth-floor unit. The victim was removed and then turned over to Manatee County EMS for care, but could not be revived.

A second resident of the unit who was not present during the incident is being assisted by the Red Cross. Others units in the complex, located on Fairways Boulevard, were not damaged, and residents did not evacuate.

The BPD, BFD and State Fire Marshal's Office are currently investigating the fire.