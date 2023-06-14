1 dead after Palmetto house fire

PALMETTO, Fla. — An early morning house fire in Palmetto on Tuesday left one person dead and the single-family home significantly damaged.

Fire officials said crews responded to the home in the 5700 block of 36th Avenue East around 4:30 a.m.

A passerby saw the fire and smoke coming from the roof and called authorities.

North River Fire crews went into the home and found the back bedroom in flames. The crews went back into the room after the fire was out and found one person dead.

No information has been released on the victim.

Officials said no one else was in the house, and no one else was injured.