1 critically injured in Bradenton hit-and-run; driver wanted

Posted at 10:09 AM, Jul 31, 2022
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that left one man with critical injuries early Sunday morning.

Troopers said it happened around 2:25 a.m. near the intersection of 301 Boulevard East and 9th Street East in Bradenton.

The 30-year-old victim was walking across the lanes of 301 Boulevard East, west of the intersection with 9th Street East, when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The man, from Bradenton, came to a rest on the road and was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. His current condition is not known.

The driver left the scene and remains unknown.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to contact FHP.

