Wrong-way crash kills motorcyclist in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dundee on Saturday night after driving the wrong way on US-27.

The crash occurred just north of the intersection with Dundee Road at approximately 7:58 p.m.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to the scene, where they found 60-year-old Garry Restifo of Lake Wales driving a black 2001 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle.

Restifo collided with a black 2010 Dodge 2500 pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Jesus Palafox-Luberto of Avon Park.

Both drivers swerved to avoid impact, but the vehicles still collided.

The impact caused the truck to hit a curb and roll onto its roof.

Palafox-Luberto and his four passengers, including an infant in a car seat, were all wearing seatbelts and suffered no serious injuries.

Restifo, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital and later died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.