Woman killed, son injured in Lake Alfred crash

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old son was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Alfred on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said it was called to the area of Lake Mattie Road at Adams Barn Road around 1:15 p.m.

Authorities said Patricia Bixler, 49, crashed a 2001 silver Dodge Caravan into a concrete utility pole on the east side of Adams Barn Road. She died at the scene.

Her 18-year-old son Bobbi Bowen was injured and taken to a local hospital. Authorities said he's expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff's office said Bixler and Bowen recently moved to Lake Wales and were likely not familiar with the roadway. Authorities said it appeared Bixler failed to negotiate the 90-degree turn, left the road and crashed into the pole.

Bixler and Bowen were both wearing seatbelts, PCSO said.

The investigation is ongoing.