Woman dead after getting hit by car while riding bike: FHP

Posted at 2023-11-01T09:13:27-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 09:13:27-04

BARTOW, Fla. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Polk County Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Chevy Trax was traveling north on North Broadway Avenue and stopped for a red light at the intersection of State Road 60 in Bartow.

The driver then attempted to make a right turn onto State Road 60 and hit the woman, who was traveling west on her bike, according to officials.

The woman passed away from her injuries. She has not yet been identified.

The driver of the Chevy, a 65-year-old man, was uninjured.

