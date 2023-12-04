Winter Haven teens create wellness bags for those experiencing homelessness

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two Winter Haven teenagers are giving back to the community in a big way this holiday season.

The high school sophomores are creating wellness bags to hand out to people experiencing homelessness.

Carissa Goodwin and Madison Whitmore are best friends and say giving back is the highlight of their holiday season.

“We buy hygiene kits and then book bags and then gift cards and socks and blankets, but this year we're doing snack packs too and then dog food for those that have dogs,” Whitmore said.

This week, they're still gathering supplies and raising money. They will hand out the bags to the homeless community on Saturday December 9.

“I just like seeing the reactions on the people's faces because it makes them so happy,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin explained her mother grew up unhoused, and that's why she’s so passionate about giving back to this community.

“I can be that person that that homeless person might need, that I know she didn’t have,” Goodwin said.

The two said the community is so thankful and happy to receive the bags.

You can find their GoFundMe link here.