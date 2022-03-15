Officials investigating crash involving Winter Haven Police Officer and pedestrian

Officials are investigating a traffic crash involving a Winter Haven Police Officer and a pedestrian.

Police say EB Cypress Gardens Blvd. is shut down near the LEGOLAND entrance due to the incident.

Officers say the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. and involved an adult male who was taken to Lakeland Regional Health as a trauma alert. The officer was uninjured and reportedly immediately rendered aide to the man until EMS personnel arrived.

Authorities did not say what condition the victim was in.

Polk County Sheriff's Office will be conducting the investigation.