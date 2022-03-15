Watch
NewsPolk County

Actions

Officials investigating crash involving Winter Haven Police Officer and pedestrian

Officials investigating crash involving Winter Haven Police Officer and pedestrian
Winter Haven crash
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 10:03:22-04

Officials are investigating a traffic crash involving a Winter Haven Police Officer and a pedestrian.

Police say EB Cypress Gardens Blvd. is shut down near the LEGOLAND entrance due to the incident.

Officers say the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. and involved an adult male who was taken to Lakeland Regional Health as a trauma alert. The officer was uninjured and reportedly immediately rendered aide to the man until EMS personnel arrived.

Authorities did not say what condition the victim was in.

Polk County Sheriff's Office will be conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!