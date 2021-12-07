Winter Haven PD make Christmas wishes come true with Operation Reach Out

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department is making Christmas wishes come true. Winter Haven police officers spent Monday morning at Walmart buying $6,000 worth of gifts.

Every year as part of Operation Reach Out, officers take a break from fighting crime to shop for presents for children in need.

“It’s pretty fulfilling, a lot of time you hear a lot of officers are asked why did you get into law enforcement. And a lot of people come back with ‘I'm here to help others’ and this is just one small way we can do that,” said Sgt. David Keigan.

The police department receives a list from Polk County Public Schools of families who could use a helping hand for the holidays.

This year instead of delivering gifts to their homes, families are invited to come to the police station on Dec. 17.

“We’re going to have the back lot decorated with different holiday blow-ups and lights and things along that line. And patrol cars with lights going and were going to welcome the families one at a time and we’ll still deliver those packages to those families at their vehicles.”

Thanks to the police department, 33 families and 84 children will have gifts to open.