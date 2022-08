The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a man from Winter Haven is facing a murder charge after he called 911 and confessed to killing a family member.

PCSO said Kyle Raemisch, 21, called 911 around 10:18 a.m. on Sunday morning and confessed to the deadly shooting.

In a Facebook video on Sunday, Sheriff Grady Judd said Raemisch was going to prison for a "very long time" for the killing.

PCSO said more information would be released on Monday.