Winter Haven man charged with first-degree murder after shooting

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man from Winter Haven is facing a first-degree murder charge after police said he was involved in a shooting while picking up his children from a former girlfriend on Saturday.

Police said officers were called to the Abbey Lane Apartments at 11 a.m. where they found a man on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Winter Haven Health where he was pronounced dead.

Officer said 28-year-old Christopher Hill said he was involved in the shooting. According to police, Hill was at the complex to pick up his children from a former girlfriend and said he was fearful after a confrontation with a man at the former girlfriend's apartment.

Police said witnesses reported seeing Hill running after the victim while firing a handgun.

Hill was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is in custody at the Polk County Jail.

The victim is not being identified due to Marsy's Law.

Police have not released any other details at this time.