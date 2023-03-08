Westwood Middle School student arrested for allegedly stabbing a classmate

TAMPA, Fla. — A 15-year-old student at Westwood Middle School was arrested Wednesday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) for allegedly stabbing another 14-year-old student.

Authorities said the two students got into a fight on campus when the 15-year-old stabbed the victim with a fixed-blade kitchen knife.

According to PCSO, the 15-year-old threw the knife behind a trailer in the area and ran to a relative’s house nearby.

West Middle School was under a lockdown until 2:00 pm.

According to PCSO, the 14-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital and their parents were notified.