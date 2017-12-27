Warning: Don't advertise your Christmas gifts for lurking burglars

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Santa has already come and gone, but now it’s time to protect your presents.

ABC Action News took a tour around Polk County in search of high-end gifts you may have gotten under the tree.

It didn’t take too long for us to find a few empty packages sitting in plain view.

Investigators consider these almost like an advertisement for burglars.

A brand new grill, a row machine, 65” TV and more were found on a quick search around Davenport neighborhoods; all were gifts unwrapped and boxes discarded.

Boxes like those show criminals exactly what they can get their hands on inside you home.

We talked with one homeowner who says she knows better.

“Well my mom sent them, she sent a grill for my husband and she sent a row machine for me, And then we have a ton of little boxes; that’s what’s filling up the trash can. Normally, because I’m a little paranoid with keeping them in the garage,” Kristy Elliot said.

There are a few simple steps to avoid advertising what you got for Christmas; simply break down your boxes, put them into recycling bins or drive them to the nearest public dumpster.