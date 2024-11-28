Volunteers needed as Lakeland senior park slowly rebuilds after Milton

LAKELAND, Fla. — Kathy Miller’s home of seven years has been reduced to a pile of trash.

“In this dumpster is pretty much what’s left of my home,” Miller said.

When Hurricane Milton pummeled Lakeland last month, it brought up to 7 feet of water inside homes at Light and Life Mobile Home Park. Ahead of the storm, Miller evacuated to a shelter.

“I had recently had a double mastectomy, bilateral mastectomy. I also had sleep apnea. So, it was a place where I could plug in and also get care if I need it,” Miller said.

When she returned, she found that flooding totaled many of the older mobile homes, including hers.

“It's very humbling to remove all your possessions. All of us were taking everything and putting it out on the curb. Just a humbling experience,” Miller said.

ABC Action News was there in the weeks following Milton as neighbors pleaded for volunteers to help move furniture, gut the building, and tear down walls. Some have traveled from other states to support the park’s recovery, but more help is needed.

“It’s a heavy weight when someone comes into your office looking for volunteers and you don't have any and you know that they need it,” said Jayme Sinsmyr.

The storm disabled more than 100 kitchens in the park. Lighthouse Ministries in Lakeland has been delivering meals twice a day, and volunteers are preparing a special Thanksgiving dinner.

“Now they don’t have to think about where that help is going to come from. They know that Lighthouse Ministries is going to be providing those meals because of our partners that help us do that,” said Steve Tuberville, Lighthouse Ministries CEO.

While there has been some progress, the road to recovery will be long.

"It’s not all about the house or the things we have in the house; it’s about about what we have in our hearts. Our love, friendship, and kindness of all the volunteers,” Miller said.

If you’d like to volunteer, call Jayme Sinsmyr at 231-838-6164.

HURRICANE RESOURCES