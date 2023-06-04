Victim trapped in mobile home fire rescued by Polk County Firefighters

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) responded to a medical call in Babson Park that escalated into a structure fire with a trapped victim.

According to PCFR, firefighters attempted to gain entry through a front door but were unsuccessful. Next, firefighters tried to enter through a side window but were unable due to items stacked floor to ceiling.

The victim was trapped, with their head protruding from a bathroom window. Still, PCFR created a larger opening around the space surrounding the bathroom window, which led to the victim being successfully rescued.

Authorities say that the fire was extinguished, and the victim was airlifted to a local trauma center.

“The timely response, meticulous execution on the fire ground, and steadfast commitment to public safety demonstrated by the team exemplify the core values of PCFR,” said Polk County Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith, D.M.