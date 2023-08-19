18-year-old dies in crash in unincorporated Bartow

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a fatal crash near 3655 U.S. 17 North in unincorporated Bartow, on Friday evening.

David Watson, 18, of Winter Haven, was driving a 2004 white GMC Canyon south on U.S. 17 in the outside lane when he veered into the grass median while attempting to pass another car.

Watson lost control and collided with a black Dodge 3500 that was driven by James Shaw of Orlando.

The impact ejected Watson from his vehicle.

According to authorities, Watson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later passed.

PCSO said Watson was not wearing a seat belt during the accident.

Shaw was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released for minor injuries. His passenger was uninjured as well.

Authorities said Shaw showed no impairment, and speed was not a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for further details.