Three teens injured after allegedly stealing and crashing car in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Three teenagers were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash of a stolen vehicle in Polk County Friday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

PSCO, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, responded to the crash on Lake Hatchineha Road (County Road 542) near Firetower Road in Poinciana. When they arrived, they found the suspects crawling on the ground near a wrecked black Kia Sorrento.

Two of the suspects, both male, suffered severe injuries and were airlifted to the hospital. The other suspect, the female, was taken to the hospital by ambulance and suffered internal injuries but is in stable condition.

The Kia Sorrento had been stolen from the area of Dogwood Road and Narcissus Lane, about three miles north of the crash.

The male suspects will be charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit grand theft of a motor vehicle. The female suspect is being charged with trespass in conveyance.