Talbot House proposed day center as a safe place for homeless community

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Lakeland organizations that advocate for people experiencing homelessness ensure they have a safe place to stay when shelters are closed during the day.

Deborah Cozzetti has big plans for a grassy area on the campus of Talbot House Ministries. The director of programs wants to transform it into a day center for people experiencing homelessness.

“Some park benches and a tent. We really want the tent so that they have a cool place on a day like this, they’re not sitting in the sun. Also, they would be meeting with case managers in that tent,” said Cozzetti.

Talbot House offers various housing programs and an emergency shelter and serves 400 meals a day. However, people utilizing the homeless shelter must check out by 6 a.m. Because of this, many people who are experiencing homelessness hang out at Munn Park in downtown Lakeland until the shelter reopens at 4 p.m.

As the City of Lakeland works to redesign Munn Park, those people will need somewhere else to go.

“The homeless population is just going to move to other places. By having a day center here, we give them another option. To be able to come here and really make a difference in their life,” Cozzetti said.

The Homeless Coalition of Polk County also plans to open a resource center for people needing a safe place to stay.

“The resource center will also be open to people that have been trespassed against certain shelters. It will also be a safe space for other nonprofits to come in and utilize,” said Bridget Engleman, executive director of the Homeless Coalition of Polk County.

Along with the proposed day center, people experiencing homelessness will have multiple options to socialize and receive support services.

“If they want to go to our employment center, get their GED, see about getting social security benefits, they will be able to here. Hangout here, be safe, and have those facilities and those services,” said Cozzetti.

Talbot House is pitching its proposal to operate to city leaders.