Sun 'n Fun focuses on youth programs to build next generation of aviation professionals

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo is renewing its focus on getting the next generation interested in aviation.

At 18 years old, Matt Diem received his pilot license. “I’m the first generation in my family to be an aviator. Nobody in my family has their pilot’s license,” Diem said.

He is the lead student mechanic for Lakeland Aero Club. The high school flying program teaches students how to build, fly and maintain airplanes. Students openly work on projects each year at Sun ‘n Fun.

“My goal is to be an A&P. Through this club, I have my time. I have my 30 months that the FAA requires. I’m going to Tom Black Aviation to complete my Airframe and Powerplant certificate,” Diem said.

Diem has already received a job offer as an airplane mechanic for Frontier Airlines. Many are looking to students like Diem for the future of aviation.

“With our critical shortage of pilots and mechanics technicians right now, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. It's vitally important that we engage young kids at a young age,” said Eric Crump, Aerospace Center for Excellence Executive Director.

Crump developed a new youth program called "Junior ACEs," which launched at Sun ‘n Fun this week. Designed for children ages seven to 17, it features hands-on workshops in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Students can fly flight simulators, learn about circuitry and electronics and also even build an airplane,” Crump said.

Jaden Bulter flew in from Pittsburg, PA to attend Sun ‘n Fun. She wants to become a pilot and is using flight simulators to practice.

“We were flying the simulator. I have a logbook so we are counting these as hours,” Bulter said.

Sun ‘n Fun plays a vital role in creating the next generation of aviation professionals.