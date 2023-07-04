Soles from the Heart shoe drive benefits Polk students experiencing homelessness

HAINES CITY, Fla. — With an increase in students experiencing homelessness in Polk County, one organization is collecting donations to help students start school on the right foot.

It’s no secret that Polk County is the fastest-growing county in Florida, but what is also growing is the number of students experiencing homelessness.

“Polk County is on the map for places to move. Our market is increasing like crazy, and nobody is thinking about the families that are from here, that live here. Income has not increased,” said Cynthia Givens, broker and owner of Heart of Florida Real Estate.

Last year, Polk County Public Schools identified more than 2,400 students experiencing homelessness. Cynthia Givens hopes to give families one less expense by holding the Soles from the Heart shoe drive for students in need.

“People are struggling right now. Gas prices are high, food prices are high, and the last thing you’re thinking about is shoes,” Givens said.

New and gently used shoes of all sizes can be dropped off at the Heart of Florida Real Estate’s office, located at 131 N Sixth St. in Haines City, Florida.

Givens is also collecting school supplies to help stock teachers’ classrooms.

The first day of school will be here before we know it and something as simple as shoes can give students the confidence they need to succeed.

“If kids are lacking confidence just off of shoes, it throws off their whole day. It throws off them being able to pay attention in class,” said Givens.

