Small plane lands on grass shoulder of Polk Parkway

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police say traffic is limited on the eastbound lanes of the Polk Parkway after a small plane landed on a grass shoulder on Thursday.

According to police, the lanes will close to load the plane and remove it then the road will reopen. The plane landed near exit 4.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Police say the pilot and passenger are safe and no one else was injured.

Sun 'n Fun, Lakeland's annual aerospace event is currently underway. It started Tuesday and runs until Sunday.