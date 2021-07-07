'Scrappy' 5-week-old kitten rescued by Lakeland Fire Department, SPCA Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. — A "scrappy" little kitten has a new lease on life after it was rescued by members of the Lakeland Fire Department.

Scrappy was heard early on Wednesday morning by Fire Inspector David Sutherland.

According to a press release, Sutherland heard Scrappy crying but couldn't find a cat anywhere nearby. A few hours later, Sutherland heard the kitten again and realized it was coming from his work truck.

Lakeland Fire Department/SPCA Florida

The SPCA says Sutherland quickly opened the hood and rescued little Scrappy with help from some other firefighters.

Sutherland brought the kitten to the SPCA in South Lakeland, and he is now in a caring foster home.

The fire department and the SPCA have a long-standing partnership. They team up annually to make a rescue pets calendar with proceeds directly benefiting rescue animals in Lakeland.