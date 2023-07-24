Reading mentors needed as fewer students reading at grade level in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — United Way of Central Florida’s ReadingPals program aims to increase the number of students reading at grade level by the end of third grade and they are in urgent need of volunteers to make it happen.

Reading with a child for just an hour a week can make a big difference for a struggling student.

"They start to get more excited and competitive in reading. Spotting out words and taking turns,” said Troy Smith.

State data shows that 58% of Polk County third-graders fail to read at or above grade level.

Smith is a ReadingPals volunteer. The early literacy initiative by United Way of Central Florida provides mentors for students who need help reading.

“When I think about the male figures that I had interactions with during elementary school, there were none, zero. So I was inspired to get in front of these kids and be a positive influence and just pay it forward,” Smith said.

Volunteers read with kindergarten students once a week using a curriculum designed by Polk County Public Schools. The program helps with reading proficiency by improving vocabulary, listening skills, and comprehension.

“Reading is the number one indicator of academic and life success, so what this will do for them is to give them that boost for reading and just academic success in general,” said Carolyn Burnett, ReadingPals Program Manager.

Currently, United Way needs 256 volunteers interested in helping children succeed academically.

“My goal is to be fully staffed so that every child who has been chosen to be in the program will receive the critical literacy support that they need,” Burnett said.

Volunteers receive training and will be matched with kindergarten children across 15 Polk County schools who can benefit from this focused reading time.

You can fill out an online application if you’re interested in becoming a ReadingPals volunteer.

