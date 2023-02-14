Port Hatchineha residents fighting against development of homes, school

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in northeast Polk County are fighting an onset of development.

Port Hatchineha is a Haines City neighborhood nestled along the lake.

“You look out my window it's like heaven. You got your beautiful background, the lake. It don’t get no better than that,” said David Hines.

Hines is opposed to the development of a portion of the former Asana Ranch near Port Hatchineha. Signs planted in yards throughout the neighborhood show many residents feel the same way.

“You’re going to interfere with these people’s way of life,” said Debra Lawson.

Center State Development wants to build 1,920 homes on the ranch and sell 100 acres to the Polk County School District for a new high school.

Residents are concerned the wildlife within the ranch will not be protected. Lawson said there are 90 species of animals that roam the ranch.

“The number of panthers that have been spotted in this property. The bear out here in this area. People are always complaining because they are getting into their garbage,” Lawson said.

ABC Action News reached out to Center State Development. The developer said the east end of the ranch will not be developed in order to preserve the wildlife corridor.

The land has escaped high-density development for years. Residents worry about the hundreds of new homes and a new school will cause traffic congestion.

“Can you imagine 3,800 more cars? No, that’s just not feasible and we’re talking about a two-lane country road. What are you going to do when it’s 7 a.m. and the deer are trying to get across the road?” said Lawson.

The Polk County school board is looking for properties to build new schools in the overcrowded Haines City area. Some residents said the road needs to be improved to four lanes first.