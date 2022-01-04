Polk State College modifies return to campus plan amid COVID surge

LAKELAND, Fla — Polk State College is modifying the Phase III of its return to campus plan, as Polk County sees a surge in the omicron variant.

The college is allowing professors the option of hybrid teaching, with part in-person and part online.

The college tells ABC Action News many of the face-to-face courses converted to hybrid will mitigate the potential for COVID-19 exposure on campus.

Students are asked to report to their classes as previously scheduled on the first days of classes on January 5, 6, and 7 so they do not miss important communication from their professors.

“Due to the new variant, strain coming out, I think that people need to stay inside and really do online because it’s safer,” said student Chris Jones.

All services will remain open on campus including libraries, testing centers, computer labs, financial aid and advising, but students are strongly encouraged to access them remotely.

Since the start of the 2021-22 academic year, Polk State College has had a total of 88 COVID-19 cases.

The school is strongly encouraging students to wear a mask indoors and to get vaccinated and boosted.