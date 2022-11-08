Polk residents flooded during Ian now bracing for Subtropical Storm Nicole

BARTOW, Fla. — Some Polk County residents, still recovering from the flooding Hurricane Ian caused, are now bracing to be inundated again.

You can see just how high flood waters rose in Kelly Hernandez’s backyard.

ABC Action News was at her home in the immediate days following Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm dumped massive amounts of rain, allowing the Peace River to creep its way into Hernandez's yard.

“The fish were jumping everywhere in this yard and everything. It was bad,” said Hernandez.

She said it took about a week and a half for the waist deep water to recede. Hernandez lives near Peace River, and her neighborhood is prone to flooding. Now, she is preparing for the downpour Subtropical Storm Nicole could bring.

“We’re always concerned about these storms. Taking all the furniture in and everything, plants and everything. Just something we got to do,” said Hernandez.

Polk County Emergency Management leaders said they are expecting a heavy rain event. Director Paul Womble is advising residents in flood prone areas to have a plan in place.

“It wouldn’t take very much rain to potentially cause some flooding. There's always a potential for tornadoes, potential for other weather impacts. That’s what everyone should prepare for,” said Womble.

“Hopefully, that won't be the case, but until we know for sure the intensity forecast and exactly where this is going to go, everyone should treat the situation as though you could have those hazards and those threats and be ready for those.”

