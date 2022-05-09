Polk pit bull rescue shelter over capacity, in desperate need of fosters

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County rescue shelter has run out of space to put dogs. They are now desperately looking for foster homes.

Polk County Bully Project rescues pit bulls and bully breeds from Polk County Animal Control and right now they are over capacity.

“We’ve never had to utilize this bathroom until this point, but we have reached a place where we will utilize any space to save a life,” Polk County Bully Project co-founder Angela Lorio said

Animal Control does not allow pit bulls to be adopted, so the Bully Project takes them in, so they are not put down. With the population of Polk County quickly growing, so has the number of dogs.

“We have a great concern now with people moving in that the resources just are not there for them to be able to help them when they need help with their dogs," Polk County Bully Project co-founder Shannon Medina said. "There are no owner surrenders at Animal Control."

Currently there are 25 dogs in the shelter and 50 others in foster homes. The Bully Project is now asking the county to offer a low cost spay and neuter voucher program.

“In a two-week period time we took in about eight pregnant dogs and they had 72 puppies,” Lorio said.

The rescue organization said if they don’t find more foster homes soon, they won’t be able to take in any more dogs.

“When you’re at capacity and you don’t have a place to put a dog unfortunately, they are at risk for euthanasia," Medina said. "It's a capacity issue and that’s sad."

Along with placing dogs, they’re also in need of a new building. The lease on their current one ends in November.

“When you say to someone we’d like to rent your building and put 25 dogs in it. It’s not very favorable for them,” Medina said.

Learn more about fostering a bully breed here.

