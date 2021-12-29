Polk Health urges 'extreme caution' going into 2022 as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Health in Polk County is urging "extreme caution" as we enter the new year because of an "alarming" increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
Health officials said the presence of the omicron variant is now confirmed. Previously officials suspected the variant was behind the sharp rise in cases.
In a press release, health officials said 58.3% of recent cases have been people in the 15-44 age group.
"During the New Year weekend, we urge the public to take extreme precautions for their safety and that of their loved ones," the release said. "As a community, we know how to handle surges. This is our fourth one. We urge the public to take the known precautions."
Those precautions include:
- If you have symptoms stay home
- Get vaccinated including your booster shot
- Avoid large gatherings, if you do choose to attend gatherings, wear a properly fitted mask
- Social distance as much as possible