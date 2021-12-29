Watch
Polk Health urges 'extreme caution' going into 2022 as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

Omicron confirmed in Polk County
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Dozens of people wait in a distanced line to be tested for COVID-19, as signs point to other tents with no line where healthcare workers waited to administer vaccines, at a mobile health unit run by Nomi Health, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami. Officials in Miami-Dade County have opened two new coronavirus testing sites and extended hours at Zoo Miami in response to an increased demand. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Virus Outbreak Testing Florida
Posted at 1:13 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 14:08:49-05

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Health in Polk County is urging "extreme caution" as we enter the new year because of an "alarming" increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Health officials said the presence of the omicron variant is now confirmed. Previously officials suspected the variant was behind the sharp rise in cases.

In a press release, health officials said 58.3% of recent cases have been people in the 15-44 age group.

"During the New Year weekend, we urge the public to take extreme precautions for their safety and that of their loved ones," the release said. "As a community, we know how to handle surges. This is our fourth one. We urge the public to take the known precautions."

Those precautions include:

  • If you have symptoms stay home
  • Get vaccinated including your booster shot
  • Avoid large gatherings, if you do choose to attend gatherings, wear a properly fitted mask
  • Social distance as much as possible
