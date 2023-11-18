Polk firefighter killed in I-4 crash

POLK CITY, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of 41-year-old firefighter and paramedic Brian Herr, who died in a single-vehicle crash while off-duty early Saturday morning on I-4 in Polk City.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:29 a.m. on westbound I-4 between U.S. Highway 27 and Old Grade Road.

When deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, the fire engulfing the car, a 2007 gray Toyota Camry, was extinguished, and Herr was found dead inside the vehicle.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that Herr was traveling west in the inside lane of I-4 and beginning to turn into the middle lane while another vehicle was beginning to turn into the middle lane from the outside lane.

Herr swerved back into the inside lane, and the other vehicle swerved back into the outside lane.

According to a witness driving behind them, there was no impact between the two vehicles.

As Herr swerved back into the inside lane, his car began to hydroplane and spin counterclockwise, entering the grass median of the interstate.

The passenger side of the car then struck a large grouping of trees and immediately went up in flames.

Police said the roadway was wet at the time of the crash, and there was very little ambient lighting in the area.

Two westbound lanes of I-4 were closed for approximately four hours.

Herr was hired by the department in March 2023 and was assigned to C-Shift on Rescue 7.

Herr lived in Wesley Chapel and was a first-generation fire service member. He obtained his fire standards in Chicago prior to relocating to Florida and earned his paramedic certification at Pasco-Hernando State College.

Herr was selected to speak as his class representative for PCFR New Hire Class 23-02.

He is survived by his two sons and his mother.

“We are all grieving at the loss of Firefighter/Paramedic Heer, who was just starting out on his career with Polk County Fire Rescue. Firefighter/Paramedic Herr was an outstanding member of this department. His teamwork and positive attitude shined tremendously during his short time with Polk County Fire Rescue. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers,” said Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. More information regarding funeral arrangements for Herr will be announced at a later date.