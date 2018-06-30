Polk deputies locate missing 6-foot tall Jesus statue

UPDATE: Jesus has been found. No additional information has been released at this time.

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. — Polk County deputies are searching for a missing 6-foot tall statue of Jesus they say was possibly stolen from the driveway of a home in Eagle Lake.

According to PCSO, on Wednesday, a homeowner on Terrace Drive South in Eagle Lake reported the statue missing. Deputies say he and a neighbor had moved the statue to the driveway, awaiting pickup by a restoration company to get a fresh coat of paint.

"Now, either someone stole Jesus, or someone thought Jesus was there for the taking (as folks will often discard of unwanted items at the end of the driveway). Regardless of the reason, this Eagle Lake resident wants his Jesus back," PCSO said in a post on Facebook.

Deputies say that the Jesus statue weighs several hundred pounds.

"Stealing it would be a grand theft (grand as in, its monetary value, not grand as in, delightful)," the Facebook post went on to say.

The post ended with the hashtags "#ThouShaltNotSteal" and "#WWJD" which stands for "What would Jesus do?"

If you know who picked it up, please ask them to return it to Terrace Drive in Eagle Lake. If you see this statue, please call us at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).