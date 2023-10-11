Polk County teen raises money to help protect K-9 unit

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is about to receive a major gift that will change the way their K-9 unit conducts business. It was all made possible thanks to a local teenager with a big heart for law enforcement and animals.

David John, 14, has raised close to $10,000 to buy 65 infrared beacons for the K-9 unit. It was all part of his Eagle Scout project.

“So my mission is to serve my community and make it better and to help ensure the safety of the officers and the canines to make it home to their families at night,” said John.

The beacons will be worn by every deputy in the K-9 unit, the four-legged and the two-legged.

“So whenever they are growing through thick brush or trees, it shines a beacon into the sky, its infrared so the suspect can’t see it, but officers with night vision equipment and the helicopters can see it, and if they are hurt it will shine into the sky and show where they are,” said John.

The Sheriff’s Office said there have been many times when this type of technology could have come in handy.

“It’s an extra piece of equipment that we normally wouldn’t have,” said Sgt. George Fahlgren. “We’ve been in locations where if you have a huge wood line, and you are in there at night, and the air unit can’t see you, they don’t have the technology above, and you don’t have it below, all you have is a guessing game of where you are,” said Fahlgren.

Fahlgren said it was heartwarming that a teenager worked so hard, fundraiser after fundraiser, to support his local law enforcement agency.

“We have a lot of people in the community that reach out to us, but a young man like David doing it is different,” said Fahlgren. “So it does mean a lot, the K-9 unit as a whole. When they heard about this, they were also thrilled that there was a boy scout willing to do that for them.”

While the beacons are ordered and soon to arrive, John continues his work.

“I’m making a website for the officers to go on to show them how the beacons work, what they do, and how to properly mount it to their dogs and mount it to their uniform,” said John.