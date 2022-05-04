Watch
Polk County Sheriff's Office looking for murder suspect

John Pellizzari
Posted at 9:27 PM, May 03, 2022
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is searching for an alleged murder suspect. In a release, police said they are searching for 42-year-old Robert Simmons.

PCSO said Simmons is a suspect in a homicide in the Eloise area of Winter Haven close to US 17 and Snively Avenue.

Simmons is considered to be armed and dangerous, and PCSO's investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office immediately.

