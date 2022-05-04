Polk County Sheriff's Office looking for murder suspect

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is searching for an alleged murder suspect. In a release, police said they are searching for 42-year-old Robert Simmons.

PCSO said Simmons is a suspect in a homicide in the Eloise area of Winter Haven close to US 17 and Snively Avenue.

Simmons is considered to be armed and dangerous, and PCSO's investigation remains ongoing.

Seen 42-yr old Robert Simmons? He's a homicide suspect PCSO wants to find, and he may be armed & dangerous. Last seen in the Eloise area of Winter Haven. Call PCSO @ 863-298-6200 or anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-226-TIPS.#PCSO pic.twitter.com/3FqbX0yPnn — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) May 4, 2022

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office immediately.