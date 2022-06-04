Polk County Sheriff investigating deputy-involved shooting, man dead

LAKELAND, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland Friday evening. A man was shot and killed by deputies after allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening to kill the deputies.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference to provide an update on the shooting.

According to Judd, five Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputies responded to Ten Rocks Mobile home park on Combee Road just after 6 p.m. Judd said a 911 call was received from the wife of 56-year-old Michael Loman.

The woman said her husband was outside of their residence firing a rifle threatening to kill himself and deputies, Judd said. Upon arrival, deputies found the woman outside hiding behind a pick-up truck for cover.

She told deputies Loman had gone back inside to reload his gun, according to Judd.

Judd said PCSO deputies took "tactical" positions and fired as Loman, who was brandishing a rifle, exited the home. Judd said all five deputies discharged their weapons, the amount of shots fired is unknown at this time.

According to Judd, multiple witnesses at the mobile home park said Loman was firing shots outside before officers arrived.

The identities of the deputies has not been released. Judd said more details will be released Monday. Multiple agencies are investigating the matter.